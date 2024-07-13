The National Crime Agency has targeted and disrupted an organised crime group suspected of smuggling people in the UK.

An Albanian-based group, which has been investigated for around a year, used ships visiting smaller ports around the UK coast, including Goole.

The agency (NCA) has worked with partners including Border Force, Immigration Enforcement and Humberside Police to increase checks on vessels as they arrived.

The first operation took place in August 2023, when five Albanian nationals were arrested for immigration offences by Humberside Police, who were working with the NCA, at Goole port.

NCA investigators continued to gather intelligence around the organised crime group (OCG), leading to another operation at Goole on 19 June this year, targeting the same cargo vessel.

This time three people were arrested by Immigration Enforcement officers, including the ship’s captain, a 35-year-old Egyptian national, and the Albanian first mate, aged 40. Both were detained on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and later bailed pending further enquiries.

A further Albanian national, aged 31, who was on board but wasn't a member of crew was arrested for immigration offences and detained pending removal from the UK. All crew members on the boat were also issued with notices refusing them entry to the UK.

The NCA has since continued to work with law enforcement partners to focus on similar vessels operated by the same companies suspected of being under control of the OCG. Additional checks have been carried out on five ships after being boarded on arrival into Goole in recent weeks.

NCA senior investigating officer Carl Barrass said: "We assess that this investigation has successfully disrupted the activities of an organised crime group who were attempting to fly under the radar of law enforcement.

"By using smaller ports around the UK coastline they thought they could avoid border checks, but we have cut off that particular method for them.

"Tackling organised immigration crime is a priority for the NCA, and we are determined to use the full range of methods at our disposal to disrupt and dismantle people smuggling networks, preventing harm to those they exploit for profit."

The NCA currently has more than 70 investigations ongoing into individuals in the top tier of organised immigration crime or human trafficking.

The agency aims to target and disrupt organised crime groups at every step of the route, in source countries, in transit countries, near the UK border in France and Belgium, and those operating inside the UK itself.

It says it uses the full suite of powers at its disposal to disrupt OCGs, pursuing other methods, when a criminal justice route is not possible, to disrupt their business models.

Home Office Director General of Immigration Enforcement Bas Javid said: "We are relentlessly pursuing the criminal gangs who exploit our borders and endanger vulnerable lives for their own gain. I am incredibly proud of my team and the Home Office for their pivotal role in this vital operation.