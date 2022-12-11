A murder suspect wanted in connection with the death of a woman may have fled to Yorkshire, police have said.

Alexander Carr is wanted by Northumbria Police in connection with the murder of Michelle Hanson in Sunderland on December 2. Emergency services attended Brady Street in the Pallion area of the city and a woman – 47-year-old Michelle – was found dead inside having suffered neck injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Officers have identified Alexander Carr, 32, as a key individual that they want to speak to in connection with Michelle’s murder. Police say Carr is thought to know he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading arrest. Independent charity Crimestoppers has issued a £10,000 reward for any information submitted exclusively to it that leads to Carr’s arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said it is thought he may have travelled to the area while trying to evade arrest.

Alexander Carr

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “We've issued a new photo and CCTV of wanted Sunderland man Alexander Carr as efforts to find him continue. Searches have been ongoing for the 32-year-old following the murder of Michelle Hanson on Dec 2. An investigation is ongoing and we urgently want to speak to Carr in connection.”

The force has released images of Carr and also CCTV showing his distinctive gait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added: “A major police operation is underway & we're hoping these new images, which shows his distinctive walk, will help us catch Carr. He has links to London, is from Sunderland but is known to visit Newcastle, NorthTyneside and some areas in Northumberland.

"We are determined to locate and apprehend Carr as soon as possible and are thankful for the support our communities have given us. Anyone who recognises him, has seen him in recent days, or who thinks they may know where he is, should contact us immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad