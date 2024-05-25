A Yorkshire man has been spared jail after killing his own sister-in-law in a collision.

The string of coincidences surrounding the death of Alexandra Rita Bento Magni on October 4, 2021, were “entirely extraordinary,” a judge said on Friday (May 24) - but nevertheless led to the death of a “beautiful, kind” mother-of-two at just 30 years old.

However, the man responsible for her death - Muhammed Umar, 36, of Calvert Road - was spared prison after the court heard how not only was Alexandra his sister-in-law, but he has been helping to raise her grieving children ever since.

“The facts of this case are entirely extraordinary,” said His Honour Judge Jeremy Richardson. “But you killed her with your bad driving and you must be punished.”

Rita Alexandra Bento Magni, 30, was killed while waiting to pick up one of her two children outside Phillimore Community Primary School

Alexandra was waiting reportedly waiting for one of her two children at a bus stop on Phillimore Road, Netherthorpe, at 2.45pm on October 4, 2021. The shelter was close to a crossroads with nearby Fitzmaurice Road, Eleanor Street and Chapelwood Road.

At the same time, Muhammed Umar was driving west on Fitzmaurice Road when he failed to stop to give way at the crossroads.

Tragically, it was at that moment another car, a Renault Clio, was travelling up Chapelwood Road. The driver was “slightly” over the speed limit and had no insurance - but ultimately they were not held responsible for what happened next.

As Umar carelessly crossed the give way, he clipped the oncoming Renault and sent it veering away. Two of the Clio’s wheels reportedly left the road as it span away and crashed into the bus stop where Alexandra was waiting. She suffered catastrophic injuries. Despite the arrival of an air ambulance and the best efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flowers left for Alexandra Rita Bento Magni at the scene of her death.

The day after her death, members of the community were in tears as they gathered to lay flowers where she passed. Among them was a nurse who was one of the first on the scene and, alongside a teacher from nearby Phillimore Community Primary School, did her best to save Alexandra’s life.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said: "I checked for a pulse but couldn't find one. I was shouting out for something to apply pressure with but I didn't realise she was so badly injured there's no way I could have stopped the bleeding. I'm just so sorry. It could have been any one of us. If I could have done more to save her I would have.”

Umar’s own wife and child were in his car at the time of the crash. Before he was arrested and charged for causing death by dangerous driving, sister paper The Star spoke with Muhammed Umar at the scene of the crash the next day on behalf of their family.

He said of his sister-in-law: “She was an excellent person. She was a caring mother and wife. She was polite, kind and always smiling. She was very good to everyone. She had good relations with her neighbours and the teachers, and they knew her because she was always smiling. We’re heartbroken. We are in shock. It feels like a dream. We cannot believe what has happened.”

At Sheffield Crown Court, Alexandra’s grieving husband, Muhammad Imran, came to the defence of Umar and asked the judge for mercy.

In a victim impact statement, he told the judge Umar was “a dedicated family man” who accepted his actions, who had been helping raise his and Alexandra’s two young children, then aged seven and three, ever since the crash and asked for leniency.

He also wrote how his wife’s death had “changed his world.”

Judge Richardson said: “This is the most extraordinary case... It’s truly a tragic situation. However, it is my duty to punish you for your wrongdoing. You drove carelessly and is resulted in the death of your sister-in-law. You should have stopped.

“It must be remembered that this case is not one of murder. It’s not a case of causing death by dangerous driving. It is through careless driving. The sentence I pass in no way reflects the value of the life of the 30-year-old woman you killed. Her life, I’m sure you appreciated as a member of her family, is of infinite value.”