A 15-year-old boy is in hospital with ‘serious injuries,’ and another teenage boy has been arrested, following an stabbing at a Yorkshire school.

The incident took place at All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road, Sheffield shortly after midday today (February 3).

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “At 12.17pm today (February 3) we received reports of a stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road in Sheffield.

“A 15-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries. His family is aware. Emergency services are on scene and the school grounds currently remain closed.

“Granville Road is closed from the tram stop to Fitzwalter Road, and we are urging people to avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work.

“We would like to reassure parents of pupils that we do not deem there to be a further risk at the school and further updates will be shared when possible.”

The schools headteacher issued a message to parents and carers of children at the school.

Police outside All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road, Sheffield, which has been placed on lockdown following a serious incident. | National World

Sean Pender said: “I am writing to inform you that today we have dealt with an extremely serious incident here in school resulting in us going in to a lockdown procedure.

“The incident involved two students, one of whom we believe has been seriously injured. All other students are contained and safe.

“The police and paramedics are present in school. Once the police allow us to, we will be releasing all students from school.

“I understand the level of anxiety you will be feeling without knowledge of the nature of the incident but at this time I have limited information to share with you whilst we have police and paramedics on site.