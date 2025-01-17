Alleged Islamic State supporter from Yorkshire accused of planning terror attack will face trial

An alleged Islamic State supporter accused of plotting a terrorist attack after allegedly being caught with a recipe for mustard gas will face trial in the autumn.

Jordan Richardson, 20, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of an act of terrorism between August 1 and December 19 last year.

It is alleged he acquired weapons, researched explosive substances, identified possible locations and considered steps needed to carry out an attack.

Richardson spoke to confirm his identity when he appeared in court by video-link from Doncaster prison.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb set a plea hearing before her at the Old Bailey on May 2. She ordered a provisional trial at Leeds Crown Court from October 7 and remanded Richardson into custody.

The defendant, of Oliver Close, Howden, near Goole, East Yorkshire, was arrested on December 19 after he allegedly made Instagram posts expressing his support for Islamic State.

On arrest, it is alleged he was found with a document that is said to have set out an attack plan, referring to weapons and killing bystanders.

He also had a handwritten recipe for sulphur mustard – a toxic “blister agent”, it is claimed.

A crossbow, crossbow bolts and a combat-style knife were allegedly found at his home.

Searches of digital devices allegedly showed he had expressed a desire to kill or harm infidels and members of the Jewish population.