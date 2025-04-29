Wanted: Police hunt convicted dealer part of plot to sell almost £1m of drugs

Police are appealing for information to help them track down a wanted drug dealer.

Aman Patanker was convicted alongside six other people in relation to a plot to sell almost £1m of drugs.

The 24-year-old failed to turn up to his sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court last month.

Patanker, formerly of Captain Street in Bradford, was sentenced to six years and nine months behind bars in his absence, and the court issued a warrant for his arrest.

West Yorkshire Police said had admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (MDMA) and possession of criminal property relating to an offence which took place on 17 April 2024.

The force is now appealing for the public’s help in tracking down Patanker.

His sentencing relates to a case where a drug dealer was found with five kilos of cocaine and 20 kilos of ketamine, with an estimated street value of £700,000, in the boot of a car after being stopped on the M62.

Police are appealing for information to help locate convicted drug dealer Aman Patanker. | WYP

When officers saw Patanker doing a drug deal with one of the other men involved, he was arrested and police found a carrier bag containing an estimated £40,000 of MDMA in the footwell of a car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, asking for West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision team, and quoting reference number 13240205183.