Amazon delivered the wrong iPad: Yorkshire police reveal most ridiculous reasons people have called 999

In the past month, officers received a call from a woman who was in tears because she ordered an iPad 11 on Amazon, but was delivered an iPad 10.

Another call was from a woman who was unhappy that a nail shop refused to give her a refund after she said she was unhappy with her nails.

Police also received a call from a man who wanted directions to a local bed and breakfast, and another man who was declined entry to a Sheffield bar and believed the reason was inappropriate.

"Call handlers and dispatchers within our Force Control Room work tirelessly to ensure that those in imminent danger or that have a threat to their life receive help fast," officers said.

"It is important that 999 lines and call handlers are available to take calls quickly and arrange help."

South Yorkshire Police receives 2000 calls into the force control room every day; on average 800 calls to 999 and 1000 to non-emergency number 101.

"Many of the 999 calls made are not emergencies and could have been reported via 101, online or to an alternative agency," officers said.

Officers added that call handlers are trained and experienced, and understand that vulnerable people may have no alternative but to ask for help via the police.

Every caller is screened for vulnerability and if there are any concerns referrals and checks are made.

Superintendent of Communications Cherie Buttle says: “We are here to help people, but we need the public to understand that to be able to provide help in emergency situations our phone lines must be free to take the calls. If a call handler is speaking to a caller who is misusing the 999 service, they are not available to help a genuine caller.

“We do not tolerate those who misuse our service and will not tolerate abuse towards our staff, they do not come to work to be sworn and shouted at.”