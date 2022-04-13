Woman, 74, attacked and bitten by loose dog near rugby club in Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police are now trying to trace the owner of the dog, one of two which was running loose in the Foxwood area at 8am on April 12.

The 74-year-old woman was walking her dog with a friend on a footpath near Heron Avenue and Teal Drive and picked up her pet to stop it from being attacked.

She required medical treatment.

Dangerous dog

The two dogs are described as being small, broad, “Staffy” dogs. They had brown and white/ fawn and white markings. They ran off towards York Acorn rugby club.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation or about the dogs' ownership should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 652 PIRRIE You can also email [email protected]