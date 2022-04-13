Woman suffers serious facial injuries after being bitten by a dog as police launch investigation

Police are investigating after a woman suffered potentially life changing injuries after a dog bit her in the face in Grimsby.

By Emma Ryan
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 1:21 pm

Humberside Police say that a woman was walking along Weelsby Street South in Grimsby when she stopped to stroke a dog. The dog then bit the woman on the face causing serious and potentially life-changing facial injuries.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We would appeal for the owner of this dog to come forward. We would also ask that if anyone was in the area at the time of the incident that has information that would help with our enquiries, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/43260/22"

