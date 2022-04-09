Bernadett and Szimonetta Berki were located last week in Dewsbury, four years after they were first reported missing from Batley, the neighbouring town.

They were 11 and 12 when a search for them was first launched and are now 15 and 16.

Last week West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were 'safe and well' and had been traced via a renewed public appeal after Bernadett was sighted on Halifax Road in Dewsbury on March 23 and captured on CCTV.

West Yorkshire Police have closed the case into the sisters' disappearance

Yet very little further information about their movements over the past four years has been disclosed.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed today that no arrests had been made and the investigation closed. It is not known whether a referral about the girls' welfare has been made to any other agency.

They did not clarify whether the sisters were found living with relatives, or if they are thought to have left the country at any point.

Back in 2018, Kirklees CID worked on the case after reports that the girls were thought to be with three relatives.

At the time they lived in the Chapel Fold area of Batley, but had extensive family links across Huddersfield.

Detective Inspector Lee Donnelly said the force was 'concerned' for the sisters' welfare, and the original missing person's inquiry also included their three-year-old niece, who was later found.

The sisters are Hungarian and police worked with agencies in Hungary at the time of their disappearance.