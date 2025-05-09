Amber Deakin: Two men jailed for more than 20 years after crash killed teen in Yorkshire
Jordan Spalding, 23 of Wharncliffe Crescent, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and Shakeel Ahmed 29, of Moresby Road, admitted aiding and abetting in the causation of death by dangerous driving.
The offences relate to a crash on Baildon Road on January 3, 2023.
Amber Deakin, 18, was a passenger in the car and died in the incident.
On Friday May 9 at Bradford Crown Court, Spalding was jailed for 9 years and 10 months and Ahmed for 11 years and one month.
Video footage released after the case by West Yorkshire Police showed the pair in a Snapchat video just seconds before the crash.
Detective Constable Lindsey Pickles from the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “The actions of Spalding and Ahmed were simply reckless and stupid.
“They showed no regard for the law, the passengers who were in the vehicle or other road users.
“Amber was a young mum who had her whole life ahead of her. Her child will grow up without knowing her.
“This is the stark reality of the consequences of driving dangerously on the roads, her death could have been avoided.
“Whilst Ahmed was not the driver, we welcome his sentence, he encouraged the dangerous driving as seen in the snapchat footage.
“The sentence today will never bring Amber back to her family, I hope it goes some way in providing comfort knowing that justice has been served.”