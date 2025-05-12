Ampleforth College: Monk at Catholic boarding school allegedly abused boy after mass

A monk at a prestigious Catholic boarding school allegedly sexually abused a teenage boy over three years, after asking him to meet him alone after mass, prosecutors have told a jury.

Michael James Callaghan, known as Father James, is on trial accused of sexually abusing two pupils while he was a teacher and housemaster at Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire.

Callaghan, 71, is alleged to have repeatedly indecently assaulted one boy over three years in the 1990s after making him feel “special,” buying him gifts and taking him on trips in his car.

Opening the case to jurors at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, prosecutor Mark McKone KC said the complainant told police the “sexual bit” had started when he was under 16, with Callaghan kissing him.

Mr McKone said Callaghan took the boy on “frequent” outings in his car, taking him shopping in York and for a pub lunch, also giving him a silver cigarette box on another occasion.

He said Callaghan would ask the boy to meet him after mass on Saturday evenings at different locations, including guest rooms.

The complainant told police there was “lots of hugs, lots of touching, I was made to feel really special”.

Jurors heard Callaghan got the boy a key cut for a room at the school that was used for homeless people.

The complainant said in his police interview that Callaghan would “take on the role of a boy I had a crush on” and they would kiss and simulate sex.

He told officers he had been “guilt tripped” into going to see Callaghan and remembered “feelings of ‘I don’t really want to be held like this’”.

The complainant said he had “been in survival mode” for more than 20 years, but “with adult eyes” had said “Oh my God, that wasn’t right,” jurors heard.

Asked by police if he had ever said he did not want these things to happen, the complainant said: “I was in a really bad place, I was going through hell at school…I hated the sexual bit of it, where possible, I would just avoid it”

The court heard Callaghan had admitted to having “some sexual activity” with the first complainant, “but only after he was 16 and only with his consent”.

Mr McKone said: “Whatever (the complainant’s) age, this was not true consent – this was not consent given freely by someone who had a real choice.”

Callaghan is charged with 12 counts of indecently assaulting the boy, with four alleged to have happened when he was under 16.

These include making the complainant perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation during roleplay, where Callaghan pretended to have a heart attack on at least four occasions.

The defendant is also accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in 2013 by grabbing his bottom after going to give him a hug.

Mr McKone said the second complainant described Callaghan as “a cool monk who was popular,” and told police he had invited him for a glass of wine.

Mr McKone said the alleged sexual assault was “serious enough for him to complain about it to the police and for him to still be affected by it many years later”.