York Crown Court sat briefly on Tuesday to hear that John Leadbitter, 62, had passed away in HMP Hull, where he had been held since the incident in Ampleforth, in the North York Moors, last August.

The case file was declared closed as a result of his death.

Leadbitter had been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, assault causing actual bodily harm, possession of a knife and affray. His legal team had previously indicated that he may not have been fit to plead if a trial had gone ahead and psychiatric assessments were being carried out.

The arson attack happened in the village GP surgery in Ampleforth, near York

Ampleforth Surgery’s reception area was set on fire during the incident, causing significant damage that closed the practice and pharmacy for several months.