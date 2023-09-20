Andrew Gosden missing: Family release statement after two men who were arrested are 'eliminated from inquiry'
South Yorkshire Police confirmed the two men, who were arrested last year, have been ‘eliminated’ from the inquiry. The force said a number of items were seized from the men, but their accounts have been confirmed and they are no longer under investigation.
Andrew was 14 years old when he went missing from Doncaster on September 14, 2007. He has not been seen since but police are continuing to investigate his disappearance.
Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, who is leading the investigation for South Yorkshire Police, said: “We’re confident the two men arrested played no part in Andrew’s disappearance and have been eliminated from our inquiries, however the investigation remains open and active and we would urge anyone with information to come forward.
“It’s now been 16 years since Andrew’s disappearance and we know in that time people’s views, opinions and loyalties can change. Even the smallest piece of information could help detectives find answers for Andrew’s family who have campaigned tirelessly for answers.”
Andrew’s parents, Kevin and Glenys Gosden, said: “As a family, we wish to extend our thanks to DCI Andy Knowles and his team for carrying out such a comprehensive investigation. It is reassuring to know that any possible leads relating to Andrew’s disappearance in 2007 continue to be dealt with in a thorough and professional manner.
“Our hearts go out to the men who have been exonerated of any involvement in Andrew’s disappearance. They have no connection to our missing son and we feel profoundly sorry for the inevitable distress that such allegations will have caused.
“The past months of this investigation have been a period of additional difficulty for our family, intensifying our sense of living in limbo, not knowing what happened to our much-loved son. We are grateful to South Yorkshire Police for helping us to draw a line under this specific aspect as a result of their time-consuming and considered approach to the investigation.
“As a family, our emotional reaction is to feel that, after so much effort over the past 16 years, we remain no closer to discovering what has happened to Andrew. We should like to thank the media and the public for their support and help for so many years, but ask that our privacy is respected.
“The essentials of Andrew’s case remain unchanged and we have nothing further to add. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.”
The family also urged anyone who thinks they may have information on Andrew’s disappearance to contact Missing People on 116 000 or police on 101.