South Yorkshire Police and the Metropolitan Police jointly detained them on December 8 but the arrests have only just been made public.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, human trafficking and the possession of indecent images of children, and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking. Both have now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Andrew Gosden in 2007

Andrew Gosden, who would be 28 now, disappeared in September 2007. The then 14-year-old boarded a train from Doncaster to London, with CCTV cameras capturing him when he arrived at Kings Cross Station. That was the last known sighting of Andrew, and since then no information about his movements has been corroborated by police.

At the time he lived with his parents and sister in the Balby area of Doncaster, and withdrew £200 from his bank account on a day when he was supposed to be in lessons at McAuley Catholic High School. He bought a one-way train ticket to the capital.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Andy Knowles said: “Our priority at this time is supporting Andrew’s family while we work through this new line of enquiry in the investigation. We are in close contact with them and they ask that their privacy is respected as our investigation continues.