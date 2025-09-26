Andrew Norfolk: New journalism award in memory of man who exposed Rotherham CSE scandal

A new journalism award has been created in memory of investigative reporter Andrew Norfolk who exposed the Rotherham grooming gang scandal and other child sexual exploitation (CSE) cases around the country.

Mr Norfolk, a former Yorkshire Post and Scarborough Evening News reporter who became famous for his work on CSE cases at The Times newspaper, died earlier this year aged 60.

The Times and the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) has announced the creation of the Andrew Norfolk Investigative Journalism Award in his memory.

The award aims to support and develop the next generation of investigative journalists and will be open to applicants who hold the NCTJ Diploma in Journalism at gold standard, offering a one-year, paid internship in investigative journalism with The Times.

The award was announced at a memorial service held for Mr Norfolk in London.

Jeremy Griffin, executive editor of The Times, said: “It was a privilege to work with Andrew on so many of his investigations and to be reminded, every time, that tenacious public-interest journalism serves the readers who put their trust in us. This award is a testament to Andrew’s legacy and I know he would be quietly, but immensely, proud.”

Joanne Forbes, chief executive of the NCTJ: “Andrew was a phenomenal journalist whose courage, empathy and integrity left a profound mark on our profession. This award will ensure his influence lives on by giving an aspiring investigative reporter the chance to follow in his footsteps. We are honoured to partner with The Times on this fitting tribute in Andrew’s name.”

Mr Norfolk’s reporting revealed a pattern of mainly white teenage girls being groomed by gangs of adult men of a Pakistani heritage after a growing number of prosecutions around the UK.