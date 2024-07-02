Andrew Wilson: Body found in search for missing man in Leeds
Andrew Wilson was last seen leaving the Park Plaza Hotel in Leeds city centre at 6.40am on Friday, June 21.
At about 8.10pm on Monday, July 2, a member of the public reported finding the body of a man in woods off Thwaite Lane, Stourton.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “While formal identification is yet to be completed, initial enquiries suggest the body may be that of missing man Andrew Wilson.
"His family has been informed and officers are continuing to provide support to them.”There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances in relation to the death and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.