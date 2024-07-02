The body of a missing man has been found.

Andrew Wilson was last seen leaving the Park Plaza Hotel in Leeds city centre at 6.40am on Friday, June 21.

At about 8.10pm on Monday, July 2, a member of the public reported finding the body of a man in woods off Thwaite Lane, Stourton.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “While formal identification is yet to be completed, initial enquiries suggest the body may be that of missing man Andrew Wilson.

CCTV images released of Mr Wilson at the time of his initial disappearance. WYP