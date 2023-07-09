All Sections
Anlaby Road assault: Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody following serious assault in Hull

Yorkshire police received reports of an assault in Hull and a woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the victim was left with a serious head injury.
Liana Jacob
Published 9th Jul 2023, 17:25 BST

Officers are currently in attendance on Anlaby Road, Hull following reports of an assault in the early hours of Sunday, July 9, 2023.

They were called around 1.20am to reports that a man had been assaulted outside Tam Tam Cafe Bar on Anlaby Road.

When they attended the scene, a 66-year-old man was found with a serious head injury and was immediately taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

Police cars. (Pic credit: Neil Cross)Police cars. (Pic credit: Neil Cross)
Police cars. (Pic credit: Neil Cross)

A 41-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in our custody at this time.

Senior Investigating Officer, Rebecca Dickinson, said: “A scene guard is currently in place whilst officers conduct lines of enquiries to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Those living in the area can expect to see an increased policing presence throughout the day and into the evening whilst our investigation continues. I would encourage anyone with any information, or anyone with any concerns, to please come and speak to us.

“We would appeal for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone who has CCTV or dash-cam footage that may assist with our enquiries, to contact us on 101, quoting log 55 of 9 July.”

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.