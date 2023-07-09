Officers are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage to assist with their enquiries.

At around 12.50am on Sunday, July 9, 2023, emergency services were called to a collision involving a silver Volkswagen Golf and pedestrian on Wordsworth Avenue.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police signage. (Pic credit: Joe Giddens / PA)

“The driver of the Golf, a 37-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs. He remains in police custody.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage, to come forward.

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 42 of 9 July 2023, or visit our online portal.

