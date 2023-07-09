All Sections
Sheffield fatal crash: Man dies following a crash in Parson Cross - Yorkshire police begin investigation and are appealing for witnesses

Yorkshire police initiate an investigation following a fatal road traffic collision in Parson Cross, Sheffield.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 9th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage to assist with their enquiries.

At around 12.50am on Sunday, July 9, 2023, emergency services were called to a collision involving a silver Volkswagen Golf and pedestrian on Wordsworth Avenue.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police signage. (Pic credit: Joe Giddens / PA)Police signage. (Pic credit: Joe Giddens / PA)
Police signage. (Pic credit: Joe Giddens / PA)

“The driver of the Golf, a 37-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs. He remains in police custody.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage, to come forward.

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 42 of 9 July 2023, or visit our online portal.

“Dash-cam footage can be submitted via emailing [email protected] Please put the incident number in the subject line.”