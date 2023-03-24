Man arrested after four people taken to hospital following house fire in Yorkshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a house fire in Yorkshire earlier this week.

Four people were inside the house at the time of the fire and were all taken to hospital following the incident on Wordsworth Avenue in the Parson Cross area of Sheffield at around 9pm on March 21.

A 47-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man and a six-year-old girl remain in hospital receiving treatment. A 17-year-old girl has since been released from hospital. A 31-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life and is being questioned by detectives as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, online live chat or the online portal quoting incident number 1041 of March 21. Footage should be emailed to [email protected], including the incident number in the email’s subject line. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.