It has been announced by National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) that all emergency services are currently experiencing a record high 999 calls - a significant factor is thought to be an update to Android smartphones.

NPCC believes that the Android update added a new SOS emergency function for devices to call 999 through the power button being five times or more.

These are known as ‘silent calls’ and are directed to police control rooms resulting in a significant increase in silent calls.

A spokesperson for NPCC said: “If you have an Android phone, you can check your emergency settings to turn off the functionality added in the latest update.

Police cars. (Pic credit: Neil Cross)

“Go to ‘Settings’ then ‘Safety and Emergency’ and slide the button which says ‘Emergency SOS’ to switch this off.

“Calls to 999 where the operator cannot hear anyone on the line (silent calls) are never just ignored. Call handlers will then need to spend valuable time trying to call you back to check whether you need help.

“If you do accidentally dial 999, please don’t hang up. If possible, please stay on the line and let the operator know it was an accident and that you don’t need any assistance.

