Anlaby Road Flyover: Emergency services on the scene and road closed in both directions after crash in Hull

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 16th May 2025, 13:29 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 13:36 BST
Emergency services are on the scene after a crash on Anlaby Road Flyover, in Hull.

Anlaby Road Flyover, in Hull, is closed in both directions after a crash on Friday (May 16).

Shortly before 1pm, Humberside Police confirmed the road is closed between junctions of Walton Street and Saner Street, due to a crash.

Reports have said ambulances are on the scene as the police cordoned off the road.

Divers have been advised to avoid the area to allow emergency services to work safely.

