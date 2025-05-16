Emergency services are on the scene after a crash on Anlaby Road Flyover, in Hull.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anlaby Road Flyover, in Hull, is closed in both directions after a crash on Friday (May 16).

Shortly before 1pm, Humberside Police confirmed the road is closed between junctions of Walton Street and Saner Street, due to a crash.

Reports have said ambulances are on the scene as the police cordoned off the road.