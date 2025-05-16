Anlaby Road Flyover: Emergency services on the scene and road closed in both directions after crash in Hull
Emergency services are on the scene after a crash on Anlaby Road Flyover, in Hull.
Anlaby Road Flyover, in Hull, is closed in both directions after a crash on Friday (May 16).
Shortly before 1pm, Humberside Police confirmed the road is closed between junctions of Walton Street and Saner Street, due to a crash.
Reports have said ambulances are on the scene as the police cordoned off the road.
Divers have been advised to avoid the area to allow emergency services to work safely.