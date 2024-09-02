A killer who severely beat a vulnerable man in his own home before leaving him to die as a blaze engulfed the property has been found guilty of murder.

Mark Vaskouski beat Anthony Ibbitson and demanded drugs and money from him while threatening to kill him. He caused serious injuries to Anthony’s face, neck and head, leaving him unconscious.

Whilst Anthony - who was also known as Tony - lay defenceless in his flat on Terry Street in Hull, a fire engulfed the property and 27-year-old Vaskouski fled the scene at around 8.30pm on November 29, 2023, shouting expletives and telling Tony to ‘enjoy his fire’.

The fire spread quickly and the fire brigade were called, and firefighters provided medical assistance to Tony until the ambulance service arrived. He was taken to hospital but died as a result of injuries sustained in the assault and the fire.

Vaskouski, of Stroud Crescent, Hull, was identified by specialist detectives from Humberside Police, who conducted extensive CCTV enquiries over a 12 day period, tracking his route for over 5 miles into the Bransholme area.

Vaskouski was found guilty after a trial lasting more than two weeks at Hull Crown Court on September 2.

Chief Inspector Amy Keane-Christie leading the investigation into Tony’s murder said: “Vaskouski subjected Tony, a vulnerable member of our community, to a needless, brutal and sustained attack, leaving him helpless and alone in his home whilst the fire spread.

Mark Vaskouski (left) beat Anthony Ibbitson severely before leaving him to die as a fire engulfed his home | Humberside Police

“Vaskouski denied his involvement throughout the course of the investigation and only started to admit to being present at Tony’s home just before trial. By maintaining his innocence and entering a not guilty plea, Vaskouski subjected Tonys family to unforgivable angst and further trauma.

“Tony’s family shown incredible strength, dignity and patience throughout the course of the investigation and court proceedings. Whilst it doesn’t bring Tony back, I hope they can find some peace in knowing the man responsible for his death is now behind bars. My thoughts remain with them and I ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.