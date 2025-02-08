A Yorkshire couple have been found guilty of pinning a woman to the floor and raping her as she visited their home.

Anthony Preston and Nicole Rickatson were unanimously found guilty by a jurt following a 10-day trial at Hull Crown Court.

Police said on December 8, 2023, a woman visited the home of the couple in Hull, who abused the trust placed in them by pinning her to the ground and raping her.

Preston, 22, of Allendale in Hull, has also been found of perverting the course of justice. Alongside Rickatson, 27, also of Allendale in Hull, the pair will be sentenced on March 17.

Detective Constable Thomas Birkenhead, from Humberside Police, said: ““In an attempt to cover up their sexual deviancy, Preston then proceeded to remove evidence from the bedroom which was later recovered by officers.

“They then refused to admit their crimes and made the woman relive the ordeal all over again by subjecting her to a trial.

Anthony Preston and Nicole Rickatson | Humberside Police

“I’d like to commend the woman for her bravery and strength in coming forward and reporting both Rickatson and Preston. Whilst the verdict does not take away the continued trauma she must endure, I am pleased that the couple have been held accountable for their actions.

“We take all reports of crimes of this nature seriously and would urge anyone who has been a victim of rape to speak to someone they trust and report it to the police.”