A car parked across the pavement in Sheffield has been seized by police officers in the North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) today.

The North West NPT shared photos of the poorly parked Nissan Micra on Facebook, which showed it parked across the pavement at the side of a residential street. The social media post said the car was taken away after “it was found parked in an appalling manner”.

The photos also show the car after it was loaded onto the back of a truck to be taken away. The North West NPT said “it’s going to be a costly way to finish the year” for the driver of the car, as they’ll be issued three points and a fine when they claim their vehicle back.

Crime statistics on Police.uk revealed 101 “vehicle crimes” took place in Sheffield Central and North West during the month of November, 43 of which have been mapped in the city centre.

A grey Nissan Micra has been seized after 'appalling' parking in Sheffield. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

The car can be seen parked across the pavement in a residential part of North West Sheffield. Picture: South Yorkshire Police