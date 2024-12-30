Appeal after 11-year-old girl hit by van in Harrogate hit-and-run
North Yorkshire Police said it is appealing for information after the incident on December 9.
The incident happened some time between 4.20pm and 4.50pm on Cold Bath Road.
The force said she was struck by a Ford Transit-style van and was left with minor injuries, including bruises to her leg.
North Yorkshire Police said it has investigated the incident but has been unable to identify the driver of the van. Officers are now appealing for them to come forward, or for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, and ask for TC Mike Halstead, quoting reference number 12240228270.