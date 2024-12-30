An 11-year-old girl was injured after she was hit by a van in a hit-and-run in Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police said it is appealing for information after the incident on December 9.

The incident happened some time between 4.20pm and 4.50pm on Cold Bath Road.

The force said she was struck by a Ford Transit-style van and was left with minor injuries, including bruises to her leg.

North Yorkshire Police said it has investigated the incident but has been unable to identify the driver of the van. Officers are now appealing for them to come forward, or for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.