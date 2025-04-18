Appeal after man kicked woman into road and threw her belongings into the sea
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Marine Drive in Scarborough on March 29 following reports of an assault and criminal damage incident shortly before 7.15pm.
The force said a man is reported to have kicked a woman off the curb and into the road, before throwing her mobile phone and other belongings into the sea.
Paramedics attended and the woman was treated for injuries which she sustained during the fall. However, further assessments revealed she had bruises on her arms, legs and body which may be linked to other incidents.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, and has since been bailed.
North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
A statement said: “We are particularly keen to hear from motorists who were in the area at the time, especially those who may have needed to swerve to avoid the woman as she fell into the road, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, or any other information, that could assist the investigation.
“At the time of the incident, the man was wearing black trousers, a grey top with black sleeves and an orange Nike log on the front, a black cap, and was accompanied by a medium-sized tan dog.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting incident number 12250055565.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.