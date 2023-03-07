News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Appeal after man 'with local accent' follows 10-year-old boy in North Yorkshire

Police are appealing for information after a 10-year-old boy was followed by a man this weekend.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
3 minutes ago

The incident happened in Thornaby in North Yorkshire on Sunday, March 5 shortly before 6pm. The boy was walking along Mitchell Avenue, in the direction of Thornaby town centre when he noticed a male was following him after leaving Little Boy Park.

The man and the boy spoke briefly and then he continued to follow him to Baysdale Avenue before running off. The male is described by the boy as being of mixed ethnic background with black hair and in his mid-30s. He was wearing a red and green coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers with a red bubble in them which were ripped in the middle. It is believed the male spoke with a local accent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 042417. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police are appealing for information about the incident
Police are appealing for information about the incident
Police are appealing for information about the incident