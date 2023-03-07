The incident happened in Thornaby in North Yorkshire on Sunday, March 5 shortly before 6pm. The boy was walking along Mitchell Avenue, in the direction of Thornaby town centre when he noticed a male was following him after leaving Little Boy Park.

The man and the boy spoke briefly and then he continued to follow him to Baysdale Avenue before running off. The male is described by the boy as being of mixed ethnic background with black hair and in his mid-30s. He was wearing a red and green coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers with a red bubble in them which were ripped in the middle. It is believed the male spoke with a local accent.