Appeal after train cables set on fire on the line in Yorkshire

The fire caused delays on the railways

British Transport Police is appealing for information after cables were set on fire in Yorkshire.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward after lineside signalling cables were deliberately set on fire near Walton in Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire, on August 12 this year, caused around £4,000 worth of damage and delays to the train network worth more than £5,000.

Officers from British Transport Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who could help them with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quting incident number 155 of August 12, 2021.