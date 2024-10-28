Appeal launched after baby swans ‘purposefully targeted and killed’ in Barnsley

Police are appealing for information following the death of two cygnets in Barnsley.

On October 3 a large cygnet was found dead in Hoyle Mill Ponds, Dearne Valley Park.

The next morning a second large cygnet was found dead with gunshot wounds on its body.

Police believe a third cygnet from the herd of eight has since gone missing.

South Yorkshire Police is working closely with the RSPCA to find those responsible for the death of the swans.

Swans are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and it is an offence to kill or injure them. The maximum penalty is six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

RSPCA Chief Inspector for South Yorkshire, Lynsey Harris, said: “It is absolutely disgusting that someone has purposefully targeted and killed these beautiful young birds who would have brought a lot of joy to people visiting this park.

South Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal after two cygnets were killed in Barnsley. | Getty Images

“We’d appeal to anyone with first-hand knowledge about this cruel incident to contact either ourselves or the police.”