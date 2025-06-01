Appeal launched after Barnsley motorcycle crash leaves teenager fighting for his life
Emergency services were called to Pogmoor Road at 5:31am on Friday (May 30) following reports of a crash involving a 17-year-old boy on a motorcycle.
It is believed the teenager lost control, left the carriageway, and collided with a wall.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no other injuries were reported.
The rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.
His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers, South Yorkshire Police confirmed.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “As our investigation progresses into the circumstances, we are now asking for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
“Footage can be submitted to us via this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/footage-and-information-sought-following-single-vehicle-collision-in-barnsley
“If you have any information which could help our investigation, please report to us online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or call 101 quoting incident number 140 of 30 May 2025.”