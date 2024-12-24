Appeal launched after man, 56, dies in Barnsley crash and one-year-old left in a critical condition
On Sunday (Dec 22), police were called to West Street in the Worsbrough area of Barnsley to reports of a crash involving a car and two pedestrians.
A blue Volkswagen Polo was involved in a crash with a wall and a 56-year-old man and a 1-year-old boy.
The man died at the scene and the toddler was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The one-year-old boy remains in hospital at this time in a critical condition.
The family of the man have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The driver of the Volkswagen stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.
Police are now appealing for more information and witnesses.
In a statement South Yorkshire Police said: “We're appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.
“You can report information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 350 of 22 December 2024.”