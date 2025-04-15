Police have launched an appeal for information after a man died in a three-vehicle crash in Doncaster.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 11:33am on Saturday (Apr 12), police responded to reports of a crash on Edlington Lane, in Edlington.

It was reported there had been a crash involving three vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Involved were a black Ford Focus, a black Toyota Yaris and a motorbike.

Emergency services attended and, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the rider of the motorbike, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the man’s family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

The find came after police searched a property. Pic: National World | National World

They also do not wish to be contacted by members of the public and ask that their privacy is respected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement South Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.

“You can report information to us online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 349 of 12 April 2025.

“You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dash cam footage can be submitted following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-following-fatal-doncaster-collision