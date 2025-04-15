Appeal launched after motorcycle driver, 50s, dies in three-vehicle Doncaster crash
At 11:33am on Saturday (Apr 12), police responded to reports of a crash on Edlington Lane, in Edlington.
It was reported there had been a crash involving three vehicles.
Involved were a black Ford Focus, a black Toyota Yaris and a motorbike.
Emergency services attended and, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the rider of the motorbike, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed the man’s family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.
They also do not wish to be contacted by members of the public and ask that their privacy is respected.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
In a statement South Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.
“You can report information to us online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 349 of 12 April 2025.
“You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/.
“Dash cam footage can be submitted following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-following-fatal-doncaster-collision
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”