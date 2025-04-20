Man in serious condition with head injury after assault near Sheffield pub as police appeal for witnesses

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 20th Apr 2025, 15:29 BST
Police have launched an appeal after a man was left in hospital, in a serious condition, with a head injury after an assault in Sheffield.

At 8:37pm on Saturday (Apr 19), police were called to reports of an assault on Birley Moor Road, in Sheffield.

It was reported a man in his 30s was assaulted near The Sherwood pub.

The man was taken to hospital, with a head injury, where he remains in a serious condition.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement a spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident and anyone who may have dashcam footage prior to, or after, the incident.

Police say a man was attacked near the Sherwood pub, on Birley Moor road.Photo: GooglePolice say a man was attacked near the Sherwood pub, on Birley Moor road.Photo: Google
Police say a man was attacked near the Sherwood pub, on Birley Moor road.Photo: Google | Google

“Can you help? If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 832 of 19 April 2025 when you get in touch.

“You can access our online portal here.

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

