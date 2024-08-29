Cleveland Police has launched an appeal after an XL Bully attacked a French Bulldog, leaving it injured, in Stockton.

On Saturday (Aug 25), at around 2.15pm, the owner and their French Bulldog were walking on the cycle path between Elm Tree Avenue and Darlington Back Lane in Stockton.

The French Bulldog was attacked by an XL Bully who was with its owners - a teen boy and girl.

After the attack, the boy made threats towards the owner of the French Bulldog before he and the girl walked off with the dog towards Hinkley Grove and into the estate.

The owner of the attacked dog managed to take a photograph of the dog at the scene, and officers are now appealing for information on the dog in the image.

The Frenchie was left with a puncture wound requiring treatment from a vet, and the owner of the dog sustained an injury to his finger.

The boy has been described as aged around 17 years old, of a mixed ethnic appearance, wearing a grey coat, black jogging bottoms, a grey top and a hat.

The girl is described as around 15 or 16 years old, petite height and build with dark, shoulder length hair, she was also wearing a pink hoodie.