Appeal launched as teenagers seriously injured after motorbike crashed into street furniture

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 25th Mar 2025, 17:54 BST
Two teenagers have been seriously injured after a motorbike crashed into street furniture in Thornaby.

At 9:18am on Tuesday (Mar 25), a motorbike, with a rider and passenger, was travelling along Thornaby Road near to the junction of Laburnam Avenue.

Police believe the motorbike crashed into with street furniture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This resulted in a 17-year-old boy and a man, aged 18 sustaining serious leg injuries.

Both were treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to James Cook University Hospital.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement Cleveland Police said: “Officers have been conducting various enquiries including house-to-house and are appealing for anyone who has not yet spoken to police but has information, CCTV or mobile phone footage to get in touch.

“Information can be provided by calling 101 or visiting the force’s website.”

Related topics:PoliceParamedicsCCTVCleveland Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice