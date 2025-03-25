Two teenagers have been seriously injured after a motorbike crashed into street furniture in Thornaby.

At 9:18am on Tuesday (Mar 25), a motorbike, with a rider and passenger, was travelling along Thornaby Road near to the junction of Laburnam Avenue.

Police believe the motorbike crashed into with street furniture.

This resulted in a 17-year-old boy and a man, aged 18 sustaining serious leg injuries.

Both were treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to James Cook University Hospital.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement Cleveland Police said: “Officers have been conducting various enquiries including house-to-house and are appealing for anyone who has not yet spoken to police but has information, CCTV or mobile phone footage to get in touch.