Architectural designer, 34, admits killing 88-year-old woman in Yorkshire village of Thornton-le-Dale

Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, 34, pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court on Friday to the manslaughter of Brenda Blainey.
Ms Blainey died at her home, The Grove on High Street in Thornton-le-Dale, near Pickering, on January 5.
Darvish-Narenjbon was charged with murder but his plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter has been accepted and he will be sentenced in January.
He has been detained in a secure hospital under the Mental Health Act since his arrest.
Although he gave the court an address in the Cookridge area of Leeds, in 2020 Darvish-Narenjbon registered an architecture and construction company called Blanca Ltd based at The Grove, High Street, Thornton-le-Dale, with Companies House, with himself as sole director. The business has since been dissolved.
Neighbours in the village were shocked by Ms Blainey’s death and described her as ‘kind’.