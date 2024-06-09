Armed police and negotiators on Leeds street cordoned off due to ‘man with handgun’
Officers were called to a domestic related incident at the property on Half Mile Green in Stanningley, Leeds shortly after 12pm on Sunday.
However, they withdrew after a man was seen holding what appeared to be a gun.
The man is the only person believed to be inside the property.
Armed police and negotiators cordoned off the street and residents were told to stay inside their homes nearby.
Police remained on the scene at 7pm on Sunday.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 12.36pm today, officers were called to a domestic-related incident at the property but withdrew on seeing a male at the address in possession of what appeared to be a handgun.
“A cordon is currently in place and various emergency service resources, including police negotiators, are at the scene working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.
“The male is the only person in the address and there is no risk to the wider community.”
More to follow.