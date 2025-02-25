Armed police were called in after an illegal car meet was intercepted, resulting in sanctions for the drivers.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday (Feb 23), South Yorkshire Police received reports about cars racing on the Dearne Valley Parkway.

Officers from the Roads Policing Group (RPG) were sent and found the group close to the M1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed police officers were called in, alongside dog handlers, and a road closure was put in place in both directions on Grange Mill Lane.

This was to contain those involved in the illegal meet and allowed other road users to continue their journey with a reduced risk, police said.

Armed police were called to help contain an illegal car meet near the M1.

Almost 60 vehicles were checked and eight drivers received a traffic offence report.

One driver was reported on summons, one driver had their vehicle seized for having no insurance and seven drivers received a warning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means if they are caught while involved in any anti-social driving in the next 12 months, their vehicle will be immediately seized.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “We understand that groups in our communities have a passion for vehicles and showcasing them, but we have a zero-tolerance approach to those who pose a risk and cause distress to residents.

“The majority of those involved in yesterday’s meet were not from South Yorkshire and had travelled distance to blight our communities and pose a risk on our roads.