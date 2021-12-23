Armed police called to A1(M) bridge after report of a 'long-barrelled gun' - but it was just a lorry spotter

However, all was not as it seemed on the motorway above Dishforth.
North Yorkshire Police acted on the report from a member of public, who spotted several men in two cars on the flyover with what appeared to be a 'long-barrelled gun'.
The caller reported seeing one man open the boot of a car and take out the 'gun'.
The force sent its operational support unit and firearms officers immediately - but found a group of lorry spotters with a long lens camera.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: "It turns out the three men did intend to shoot something… But fortunately it was only photographs.
Read More
"Their hobby was truck-spotting and the “long-barrel gun” was actually a long-lens camera which they used to take shots of passing wagons.
"After checking all was well, we left them to it. The member of the public was absolutely right to report their suspicions. Always better to be safe than sorry."
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.