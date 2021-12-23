Armed police called to A1(M) bridge after report of a 'long-barrelled gun' - but it was just a lorry spotter

However, all was not as it seemed on the motorway above Dishforth.

North Yorkshire Police acted on the report from a member of public, who spotted several men in two cars on the flyover with what appeared to be a 'long-barrelled gun'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The caller reported seeing one man open the boot of a car and take out the 'gun'.

Police talking to the men on the flyover. (Pic: NYP)

The force sent its operational support unit and firearms officers immediately - but found a group of lorry spotters with a long lens camera.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: "It turns out the three men did intend to shoot something… But fortunately it was only photographs.

"Their hobby was truck-spotting and the “long-barrel gun” was actually a long-lens camera which they used to take shots of passing wagons.

"After checking all was well, we left them to it. The member of the public was absolutely right to report their suspicions. Always better to be safe than sorry."