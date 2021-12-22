More than 40 Land Rovers stolen in just two months in Doncaster and Sheffield as police warn owners

Between the start of October and end of November, 45 Land Rovers were reported as stolen across the area, with Sheffield and Doncaster being the most targeted locations.

Out of the 45 vehicles stolen, nine have so far been recovered, with enquiries ongoing to locate the others. Data shows that the most common Land Rover models being targeted are the Discovery, Range Rover and Defender.

Modern and classic Land Rovers together

Between May and July a further 42 Land Rovers were reported as stolen across South Yorkshire, mainly from Barnsley and Sheffield..

Keyless entry vehicles are the most popular with thieves and officers are asking people to follow simple security advice to protect their car, and their home.

Superintendent Jamie Henderson said: “Having your car stolen, whatever make or model it is, is distressing and costly at any time of year, but especially around Christmas.

“Unfortunately, criminals are using ever-more sophisticated methods to successfully steal vehicles. However, we know that crime prevention does work and often the simple old-fashioned measures are the best, such as steering wheel locks and foot pedal locks, which purely put criminals off even having a go at your car.

“If you’ve got a keyless car, please also get yourself a signal blocking pouch, container or box to keep your keys in - they really do work.

“Land Rovers are not cheap vehicles, and my advice would be to also make the necessary investments to protect your vehicle, and pick appropriate security measures based on where you live, where you usually park your vehicle and how it’s used. Taking extra steps to make sure that your vehicle is safe and secure will help to deter car thieves, and as a result, help you to avoid becoming a victim.”

North Yorkshire and Humberside police forces have also warned residents about the popularity of Land Rovers with thieves recently.

In rural areas such as the Dales, older Defenders are often targeted for their parts and officers last summer began stopping Land Rovers and asking drivers for ownership documents.

In November, a Land Rover Defender customised with a Captain Tom Moore tribute was stolen from the village of Long Marston, between York and Harrogate, and was last seen being driven west along the A64.

Land Rovers are popular with both owners and criminals for the same reasons. They are incredibly reliable, with many decades-old models still going strong, and the fact that manufacturing of the Defender ended in 2016 means that versions of the original design are no longer being produced. Their parts are also valuable and are relatively easy to extract.

Series I models dating back to the 1940s and 50s and still in use on many farms and country estates and are particularly prized for the classic car market.

More modern luxury models of both Land and Range Rovers are most likely to be stolen 'to order' for export overseas.

Often they are shipped to eastern Europe or given false plates and sold on within the UK, while others are taken to 'chop shops' to be stripped for parts.

Rural communities are particularly vulnerable as they can present opportunities for thieves to steal both classic Defenders owned by farmers and high-end urban models from renovated properties and holiday lets.

How else can you protect your Land Rover?

- Fit a vehicle tracking system to assist yourself and the police in locating the vehicle if it has been stolen

- Park in a locked garage or other secure area if you have one, or in a well-lit open space if not

- Consider using immobilisers to prevent hot-wiring and driving off with unattended vehicles

- Never leave the vehicle’s keys in the ignition, in the same outbuilding as the vehicle, or near your front door inside your home

- Be vigilant when using your vehicle for anyone acting suspiciously or taking an interest in it

- Have the vehicle’s windows etched with the vehicle identification number