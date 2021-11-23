Callum Price's customised Defender was taken from Long Marston, between York and Harrogate, overnight between November 16 and 17.

The Land Rover is described as blue in colour, with a black bonnet and a distinctive signature rear quarter panel. This was a custom commission dedicated to the late Sir Captain Tom Moore with the slogan 'heroes don't fly - they work' on the rear window.

According to Mr Price, the Land Rover was last seen being driven west on the A64 at 1am that morning.

Its registration number is D52 TMJ.

Police are appealing for anyone that may have seen the Land Rover to get in touch.