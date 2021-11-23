These flytippers insult Captain Sir Tom Moore’s heroism and shame society – The Yorkshire Post says

Recent flytipping at Morton Cemetery, Riddlesden.

Yet the more profound questions are this: What possesses people to flytip in the first place when each area is served by council-run refuse tips – and what on earth motivates them to do so at supposedly sacred places of solitude?

Understandably, there will be much debate about whether CCTV cameras should be installed at cemeteries – precisely the scenario envisaged by George Orwell in his landmark book 1984 when he raised the notion, then unthinkable and just as uncomfortable now, of cameras in trees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However the issue at hand is not state surveillance but, the low-life who think such criminality is tolerable in a civilised society. It is not. Yet they will persist unless more robust deterrents are in place. Suggestions please.

Captain Sir Tom Moore's ashes are buried at Morton Cemetery at Riddlesden.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.