Armed police called to Yorkshire airfield after police rammed at car meet

Armed police were called to a car meet at a Yorkshire airfield after a police vehicle was rammed by another car.

North Yorkshire Police’s roads policing group was called to Rufforth Airfield on Sunday morning (Apr 13) after concerns were raised when vehicles from the private meet began spilling out onto the roads.

One of the vehicles, a white Audi SUV, was reversed into a police car as it attempted to make a getaway onto the A1224, but it was eventually abandoned on the site.

Firearms officers, police dogs and a drone was sent to the scene to help deal with the incident, in which no police officers were injured.

Officers locked down the airfield as it believed the suspects were still on the site, and between 5pm and 6pm police made six arrests.

Five men, aged 36, 30, 29, 28 and 26, were arrested alongside a 15-year-old boy. All of them were from Birmingham.

They were held in custody overnight for questioning after class A drugs were recovered, and were released under investigation on Monday (Apr 14).

Police said a total of three vehicles were recovered for forensic examinations, including the white Audi.