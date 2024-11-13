Armed police carry out raids on Yorkshire homes as two more people arrested for murder

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Leeds have made two further arrests overnight.

Armed officers carried out arrest enquiries at an address in Castleford yesterday evening and at three addresses in Leeds in the early hours of this morning.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Leeds and a 17-year-old was arrested in Castleford, police said.

Both have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of a 23-year-old man who was fatally stabbed at a flat in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, shortly after midnight on Tuesday November 12.

Two males, aged 16 and 18, who were arrested yesterday, remain in custody.

Scenes are in place at a number of addresses to undergo searches and forensic examination and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the murder investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “This investigation is continuing at pace, and we are making positive progress with these latest arrests.

“We are now developing a clearer understanding of the circumstances surrounding the murder but are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything around the address in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, or who has any information that could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pollentine or crime reference 13240616294 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat