Why you may see armed police on the streets of East Yorkshire this Christmas

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 21st Dec 2024, 10:40 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2024, 10:40 GMT
Humberside Police have advised the public not to be concerned if they see armed police on the streets over Christmas.

The force has issued a statement to say members of its Armed Policing Unit will be patrolling across the area over the festive period.

It said the patrols will allow the communities to enjoy the seasonal celebrations while remaining safe - and reassured residents that the patrols are part of daily business and nothing to be concerned about.

Inspector Gary Wilson from Humberside Police’s Armed Policing Unit said: “Our aim is to provide visible reassurance to the public as they go about their festive activities whether that be shopping, drinks with friends or festive activities with the family.

“Whilst we understand seeing officers carrying firearms can raise concern, please don’t be alarmed. We are here to engage with the public and ensure their safety. If anyone has any questions or simply wants to say hello, please feel free to come and have a chat with us.

Armed police will be patrolling in Hull this Christmas
Armed police will be patrolling in Hull this Christmas | Humberside Police

“This is part of a wider effort to ensure that our communities are safe and are an enjoyable place for everyone this festive season. Alongside our armed patrols, other officers and partners are working hard to create a welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.

“Whilst I wouldn’t want to cause unnecessary worry, I’d like to remind the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour or activity. You can report information via our non-emergency line 101 or in an emergency call 999.”

