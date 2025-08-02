Armed police shoot 'Alsatian-type dog' after it bit man and police officer

Armed police shot a dog after it bit a man who was walking home from the pub and a police officer who tried to catch it.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Bedale after an Alsatian-type dog was out of control in the area, biting a man as he walked home from the pub.

Armed police were called after the man, who was in his 60s, was bitten by the dog near to the bowling club in the town as he made his way home at around 10.50pm on Friday (Aug 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers found the dog near to the fire station around 40 minutes later and while they tried to get it under control, it bit a police officer.

The dog ran off and was tracked down at around 1.30am on Queen Annes Drive, off Firby Road.

It was going to take around 25 minutes for a vet to arrive on scene, so a decision was made for an armed police officer to put the dog down due to “serious public safety concerns”.

Armed police

A 64-year-old woman from Bedale was arrested for having a dog dangerously out of control which has caused injury to a person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injured man and police officer attended hospital for treatment to the bite wounds and receive tetanus jabs.