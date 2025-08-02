Armed police shoot 'Alsatian-type dog' after it bit man and police officer
Officers were called to Bedale after an Alsatian-type dog was out of control in the area, biting a man as he walked home from the pub.
Armed police were called after the man, who was in his 60s, was bitten by the dog near to the bowling club in the town as he made his way home at around 10.50pm on Friday (Aug 1).
Officers found the dog near to the fire station around 40 minutes later and while they tried to get it under control, it bit a police officer.
The dog ran off and was tracked down at around 1.30am on Queen Annes Drive, off Firby Road.
It was going to take around 25 minutes for a vet to arrive on scene, so a decision was made for an armed police officer to put the dog down due to “serious public safety concerns”.
A 64-year-old woman from Bedale was arrested for having a dog dangerously out of control which has caused injury to a person.
The injured man and police officer attended hospital for treatment to the bite wounds and receive tetanus jabs.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number NYP-01082025-0637.