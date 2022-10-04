Armed police swarm Hull Royal Infirmary hospital after man threatened staff with knife
Armed police officers swarmed on a hospital in Yorkshire this morning after a man threatened staff with a knife.
Humberside Police were called to Hull Royal Infirmary at 7.20am on Tuesday, October 4.
It was reported that a man was involved in an altercation both inside and outside the hospital.
He is also believed to have threatened staff with a knife.
Armed response officers arrived and members of the public had intervened and detained the man.
Nobody was physically injured in the incident.
The 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.
Humberside Police praised and thanked the members of the public who assisted in detaining the man and making sure nobody was hurt.
Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses or for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to contact them on 101, quoting log 57 of 4 October.