Armed police swarm Hull Royal Infirmary hospital after man threatened staff with knife

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon after an incident in Hull Royal Infirmary this morning.

Humberside Police were called to Hull Royal Infirmary at 7.20am on Tuesday, October 4.

It was reported that a man was involved in an altercation both inside and outside the hospital.

He is also believed to have threatened staff with a knife.

Armed response officers arrived and members of the public had intervened and detained the man.

Nobody was physically injured in the incident.

Humberside Police praised and thanked the members of the public who assisted in detaining the man and making sure nobody was hurt.