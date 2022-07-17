It happened in Reigate Close in Hull at 11.15am on Saturday, July 16.

Humberside Police had received reports that a group of people were fighting and that a man was believed to have been in possession of a weapon.

Officers, including the dogs and firearms team were immediately deployed to the area.

A cordon was put in place and the road closed.

Officers searched the area and found a weapon.

Nobody is thought to have sustained any injuries at this time, Humberside Police said.

No one has been arrested and officers are continuing with lines of enquiries to identify those involved.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Vickers said: “Those living in the area will see an increased number of officers over the coming days carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance to residents and the local community. Please come and speak to those officers if you have any concerns.