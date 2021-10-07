Armed police swoop on Bridlington street as officers execute warrant

Armed police swarmed on a Yorkshire street this afternoon as officers dramatically executed a warrant.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 3:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th October 2021, 3:32 pm
Police have cordoned off South Back Lane in Bridlington

Officers from Humberside Police descended onto South Back Lane in Bridlington at around 2pm this afternoon (Oct 7).

Eye witnesses said two armed response vehicles arrived at the scene alongside a police van and an ambulance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Images from the scene show the road is cordoned off, with a number of members of public watching on as the drama unfolds.

Members of the public have gathered to watch the drama unfold.

Humberside Police said they were executing a warrant on behalf of Lincolnshire Police and were unable to release any more information.

The Yorkshire Post has contacted Lincolnshire Police for more information.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.