Police have cordoned off South Back Lane in Bridlington

Officers from Humberside Police descended onto South Back Lane in Bridlington at around 2pm this afternoon (Oct 7).

Eye witnesses said two armed response vehicles arrived at the scene alongside a police van and an ambulance.

Images from the scene show the road is cordoned off, with a number of members of public watching on as the drama unfolds.

Members of the public have gathered to watch the drama unfold.

Humberside Police said they were executing a warrant on behalf of Lincolnshire Police and were unable to release any more information.

The Yorkshire Post has contacted Lincolnshire Police for more information.